Amazon to hire 100,000 more workers in US and Canada

San Francisco — Amazon is hiring 100,000 full and part-time employees across the US and Canada, offering starting wages of at least $15 an hour, the latest announcement in the Seattle-based e-commerce giant’s hiring spree.

The new jobs include benefits and sign-on bonuses of as much as $1,000 in some cities and access to training programmes, the company said in a statement on Monday. This is in addition to the 33,000 corporate and technology employees the Seattle-based e-commerce giant announced last week, it said.

Amazon also plans to open 100 new operations buildings in September across fulfilment centres, delivery stations, sorting centres and other sites, the company said the statement.

Amazon has been adding jobs globally as its business and market valuation have soared, increasing numbers of full and part-time employees by about 10% to 876,800 in the first six months of 2020, according to its July financial report. Earlier in September, the company announced plans to add 7,000 permanent workers in the UK and has made similar announcements in Ireland and SA.

Its shares have surged almost 70% in 2020, lifting its market value to $1.56-trillion, as the company’s online shopping services became vital to many households under lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Still, the company has attracted criticism for how it has treated workers. The company posted and then abruptly deleted a position for an analyst to research “labour organising threats against the company” calling it “inaccurate”. However, labour activists said the listing suggests Amazon is trying to prevent workers from collective bargaining, which drew attention earlier in the year after some employees protested against conditions in warehouses that they said put them at risk of catching the coronavirus.

Amazon said in July it had spent $4bn in the second quarter on Covid-19-related initiatives to keep employees safe and provide them with additional compensation.

Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is the world’s wealthiest person, with a net worth of about $184bn, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

