Companies

Amazon to hire 100,000 more workers in US and Canada

E-commerce giant has announced plans to add 7,000 permanent workers in the UK and has made similar announcements in Ireland and SA

14 September 2020 - 19:52 Nour Al Ali and Amy Thomson
A worker assembles a box for delivery at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Baltimore, Maryland, the US. Picture: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE
A worker assembles a box for delivery at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Baltimore, Maryland, the US. Picture: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE

San Francisco —  Amazon is hiring 100,000 full and part-time employees across the US and Canada, offering starting wages of at least $15 an hour, the latest announcement in the Seattle-based e-commerce giant’s hiring spree.

The new jobs include benefits and sign-on bonuses of as much as $1,000 in some cities and access to training programmes, the company said in a statement on Monday. This is in addition to the 33,000 corporate and technology employees the Seattle-based e-commerce giant announced last week, it said.

Amazon also plans to open 100 new operations buildings in September across fulfilment centres, delivery stations, sorting centres and other sites, the company said the statement.

Amazon has been adding jobs globally as its business and market valuation have soared, increasing numbers of full and part-time employees by about 10% to 876,800 in the first six months of 2020, according to its July financial report. Earlier in September, the company announced plans to add 7,000 permanent workers in the UK and has made similar announcements in Ireland and SA.

Its shares have surged almost 70% in 2020, lifting its market value to $1.56-trillion, as the company’s online shopping services became vital to many households under lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Still, the company has attracted criticism for how it has treated workers. The company posted and then abruptly deleted a position for an analyst to research “labour organising threats against the company” calling it “inaccurate”. However, labour activists said the listing suggests Amazon is trying to prevent workers from collective bargaining, which drew attention earlier in the year after some employees protested against conditions in warehouses that they said put them at risk of catching the coronavirus.

Amazon said in July it had spent $4bn in the second quarter on Covid-19-related initiatives to keep employees safe and provide them with additional compensation.

Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is the world’s wealthiest person, with a net worth of about $184bn, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Bloomberg

TikTok said to turn to Oracle as it ditches Microsoft talks

Deal is likely to include a stake in a newly configured US business, but is mooted to resemble corporate restructuring
Companies
12 hours ago

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire bets on hot tech IPO Snowflake

Team Buffett does not want to miss out on the next tech darling — so it's taking a chance on fast-growing cloud-software and data-warehousing unicorn
Opinion
5 days ago

THE LEX COLUMN: Tesla’s Elon Musk is Officer Dribble

A surging share price and ample liquidity have enabled the carmaker's boss to go to an ATM for more cash
Opinion
1 week ago

Amazon brings mood to the fitness gadget market

Amazon seeks to use its expertise in software designed to detect and analyse patterns to help people learn and maintain better habits
Business
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Is FirstRand planning to build the FNB of Britain?
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Amplats launches into the hydrogen economy
Companies / Mining
3.
Harmony says conditions for AngloGold Ashanti ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Implats seeks to cut costs by reducing ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Pioneer Fishing acquires Glenryck SA to compete ...
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.