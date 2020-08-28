Companies

News Leader

WATCH: How Covid-19 has weighed on Grindrod

Grindrod CEO Andrew Waller talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results

28 August 2020 - 12:03 Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG/KRISZTIAN BOCSI
Picture: BLOOMBERG/KRISZTIAN BOCSI

Grindrod says a good performance at some of its terminals boosted the company’s half-year trading profit and cash generation, but the Covid-19 pandemic still weighed on profits.

Business Day TV talked to Grindrod CEO Andrew Waller about the results.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify Apple Podcasts Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Grindrod gears for growth after Covid-19 hits interim earnings

Freight volumes at the company’s Maputo port fell 5%
Companies
1 day ago

Iron lady: Transnet CEO Portia Derby means business

Transnet CEO Portia Derby has been tasked with turning around an SOE hollowed out by corruption
Features
1 week ago

MARC HASENFUSS: Smoke, Coke, but no Tesla

Tesla looks like it is priced for a perfectly paced production and profit run for the next 20 years
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Grindrod optimistic as operations pick-up

The company said it has started ramping up mineral rail cargo flow to the Matola and Maputo terminals as international borders re-open
Companies
2 months ago

Activity is improving as lockdown eases, Grindrod says

The bottleneck at the Komatipoort and Lebombo border post between SA and Mozambique is being resolved, the group says
Companies
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sasol shutters Lake Charles plant due to ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
MultiChoice BEE shareholders to receive R1.5bn in ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Massmart turns to Walmart to get out of its slump
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
MultiChoice BEE shareholders to receive R1.5bn in ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Aspen raises dividend hopes as it slashes debt ...
Companies / Healthcare

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.