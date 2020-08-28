News Leader
WATCH: How Covid-19 has weighed on Grindrod
Grindrod CEO Andrew Waller talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results
28 August 2020 - 12:03
Grindrod says a good performance at some of its terminals boosted the company’s half-year trading profit and cash generation, but the Covid-19 pandemic still weighed on profits.
Business Day TV talked to Grindrod CEO Andrew Waller about the results.
Or listen to the full audio:
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.