Companies

Vanguard to shut operations in Hong Kong and shift HQ to Shanghai

US asset manager says shutting its Hong Kong and Japan operations will cost jobs

26 August 2020 - 17:12 Samuel Shen
A Chinese national flag flutters on the Pearl River in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China. Picture: REUTERS
A Chinese national flag flutters on the Pearl River in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China. Picture: REUTERS

Shanghai —  US asset manager Vanguard will close its Hong Kong and Japan operations and cut jobs across both cities as it shifts its Asian headquarters to Shanghai, it said on Wednesday.

The global fund giant, with more than $5-trillion in assets under management, said in a statement its Hong Kong business mostly served institutional clients and not retail investors, which are its primary focus.

Hong Kong is home to Vanguard's main office in Asia after the index group closed its Singapore operation in 2018.

It said the departure from the Asian financial hub would take between six months and two years.

Vanguard, which launched a wholly foreign-owned enterprise in China in May 2017, said the move would see it exit its Hong Kong ETF (exchange-traded fund), mandatory provident fund and index-tracking investment schemes businesses.

The statement said an unspecified number of jobs would be lost as a result of the closure.

Separately, a spokesperson said Vanguard would also close in Japan, and shift its primary office in Asia to Shanghai.

A Vanguard spokesperson in China declined to say how many jobs would be lost in Hong Kong and Japan.

“Our future focus in Asia is on mainland China,” the spokesperson said in an e-mail.

In Hong Kong, Vanguard runs six ETFs that are traded on the city's stock exchange, according to its website.

The best performing of those was the Total China Index ETF, which had gained 15.5% in terms of net asset valuation returns for the year up until July, the website showed.

Vanguard's closure plans were first reported on Wednesday by Ignites Asia, a Financial Times service.

Vanguard announced a China advisory joint venture in December 2019 with China's leading fintech company, now known as Ant Group, to provide retail investment advisory services.

Ant, an affiliate of Alibaba, is targeting a more than $200bn valuation in a dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai and operates Yu'ebao, one of the world's largest money market funds.

Reuters 

Ant files for blockbuster IPO in Hong Kong and Shanghai

The Chinese payments company shuns the US and is said to be targeting $30bn share sale at valuation of about $225bn
Companies
1 day ago

THE LEX COLUMN: Ant Group — Jack the giant maker

There is nothing modest about the Chinese fintech company’s Hong Kong and Shanghai dual listing
Opinion
3 hours ago

China’s pricey tech bourse faces test amid surge in IPOs

At least 18 companies will trade for the first time under registration-based initial public offerings
Companies
3 days ago

HSBC plans huge hiring spree in China amid rising tension

London-based HSBC, which makes more than half of its revenue and almost all of its profits in Asia, is walking a political tightrope in its attempts ...
Companies
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Redefine Properties’ quick action has put it in a ...
Companies
2.
Lewis leaps as it plans to step up share buybacks
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Redefine Properties’ debt burden will increase if ...
Companies / Property
4.
As Cell C retrenches, does the ‘new normal’ have ...
Companies
5.
Nedbank appoints exco member Mike Davis as new CFO
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.