KAP Industrial expects sharp fall in earnings due to lockdown

The company says operating profit from continuing operations will be 19%-28% lower in the year to June 30

14 August 2020 - 11:44 Odwa Mjo
KAP has, in recent years, trimmed its consumer-facing interests down to coach lines Citiliner and Greyhound. Picture: SUPPLIED
Automotive and logistics business KAP Industrial said on Friday that it expected earnings to have fallen at least 60% in the year to end-June, largely due to the effects of the national lockdown.

Headline earnings per share will be between 12.7c and 15.0c, a fall of between 60% and 70% from the comparable period due to “the cyclical imbalance in global polymer supply and demand and the resultant asset impairments”, it said.

“Trading conditions post year-end have been encouraging and the company’s financial forecasts reflect that the company will be profitable, cash generative and will remain within its financial covenant ratios for the foreseeable future,” the industrial group said.

At 10.57am, KAP Industrial was down 2.45% to R2.39%  while it has fallen 43% so far in 2020.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

KAP Industrial cuts salaries due to Covid-19

Employees that are not covered by bargaining councils will receive a 20% pay reduction
3 months ago

KAP Industrial expects oil price slump and Covid-19 to hit profits

The group produces polymers that are used in the production of a variety of plastic products, which has already been under pressure from oversupply
4 months ago

