Dispute over the sale of Tongaat’s starch business at an impasse

Barloworld had invoked a material change clause that allows buyers to pull out from deals if the value of the transaction has been diminished by a significant development.

The dispute comes as the embattled Tongaat plans to dispose of its starch business in an effort to slash its debt by R8.1bn by March 2021.

Barloworld said in May that the starch business is likely to suffer at least a 17.5% drop in annual core profit or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda). It cited the pandemic, which has brought industries to a grinding halt, triggered a scramble for cash and led economists to forecast one of the deepest recessions SA has ever faced.

Tongaat and Barloworld is yet to appoint an independent accountant to determine whether Tongaat can proceed with the transaction or if Barloworld can exit the deal.