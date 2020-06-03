Companies COMPANY COMMENT Uptake of 5G may be slow in a retail apocalypse Landlords’ unflinching attitude towards vulnerable retailers will lead to far more vacancies than are necessary BL PREMIUM

SA has had a love affair with the prospects of 5G mobile technology and what it could bring to the country in terms of economic growth and advancement for years.

The government has even staked its relationship with the US, having declared Huawei, China’s largest technology company, as its preferred partner on 5G because the firm is at the forefront of the technology.