Isuzu SA is ready to press the accelerator, says new CEO
Billy Tom sees winning companies as those that are flexible, nimble and able to change course quickly
03 June 2020 - 20:20
Isuzu Motors SA, which is already a market leader in medium-size and heavy trucks, is ready to grow and make its bakkies have a bigger impression in the country, incoming MD and CEO Billy Tom said Wednesday.
Under founding boss Michael Sacke, who is moving with his family to New Zealand, the truck maker has spent its first 29 months establishing itself in the market and integrating into the global manufacturing network of its Japanese parent.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now