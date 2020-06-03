Companies Isuzu SA is ready to press the accelerator, says new CEO Billy Tom sees winning companies as those that are flexible, nimble and able to change course quickly BL PREMIUM

Isuzu Motors SA, which is already a market leader in medium-size and heavy trucks, is ready to grow and make its bakkies have a bigger impression in the country, incoming MD and CEO Billy Tom said Wednesday.

Under founding boss Michael Sacke, who is moving with his family to New Zealand, the truck maker has spent its first 29 months establishing itself in the market and integrating into the global manufacturing network of its Japanese parent.