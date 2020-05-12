Companies / Industrials

covid-19

Toyota expects 80% annual profit drop and slow recovery

The update is the latest sign that expectations for a quick economic rebound are fading

12 May 2020 - 17:56 Shiho Takezawa
Toyota Motor's logo. Picture: REUTERS
Toyota Motor's logo. Picture: REUTERS

Tokyo — Toyota Motor warned on Tuesday profit would tumble 80% in 2020 and predicted it could take another year before global car sales return to pre-virus levels, the latest sign that expectations for a quick economic rebound are fading.

Japan’s biggest vehicle  maker is targeting operating profit of ¥500bn ($4.65bn) for the year through March, the company said Tuesday. That compares with analysts’ average projection for ¥1.8-trillion and is about a fifth of ¥2.44-trillion  in the prior period.

Toyota is caught up in the pandemic that has forced car makers to shut down factories and showrooms, while consumers in locked-down economies are holding off on big purchases due to the uncertain economic and employment environment.

Budding recovery

Honda Motor  also reported an  operating loss in the first three months of the year, and held off on issuing an outlook due to uncertainty. Even so, there are signs of a budding recovery, with US plants coming back online and a recovery in China auto sales.

“The fact that Toyota issued a forecast when they could’ve withheld their outlook is positive,” said Koji Endo, an analyst at SBI Securities. “Still, it is a difficult environment.”

Shares of Toyota were down 2% at the close in Tokyo, after the company reported during the trading session. Honda shares fell 3.5% at the close before the company reported an operating loss of ¥5.6bn  for the fiscal quarter that ended in March, compared with analysts’ average prediction for ¥44bn in profit. Sales fell 15% to to ¥3.46-trillion  in the same period.

Toyota’s outlook calls for full-year revenue of ¥24-trillion, below analysts’ prediction for ¥27.6-trillion. The company declined to provide a forecast for net income, citing the affect of the pandemic. Vehicles sales will decline about 15% to 8.9 million units, the carmaker said.

While the car market is expected to reach a bottom this quarter, it may take until the first half of next year to fully recover, Toyota said.

“The biggest concern is whether the company will recover to full production like before,” said Tatsuo Yoshida, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

With their ratings being cut, vehicle makers have tapped banks for at least $100bn in financing to secure cash. Toyota sought a ¥1-trillion credit line from Japanese megabanks in late March. The outbreak will reduce Japanese vehicle makers’ operating profit by 38% this fiscal year, according to Goldman Sachs Group.

Bloomberg 

Musk is not taking business closure quietly

Tesla CEO sues the county blocking businesses from reopening and calls local health officer ‘ignorant’
Companies
1 day ago

Carmaker VW restarts its biggest factory in Germany

The broader car industry in Europe starts to get back to work after plant closures to try prevent the coronavirus from spreading
Life
1 week ago

Nissan latest carmaker expected to post losses amid Covid-19

Operating profit for the year to the end of March 2020 may be as much as ¥130bn less than the ¥85bn forecast in February
Companies
2 weeks ago

A flurry of car launches preceded coronavirus lockdown

Looking back on recent automotive unveilings and what’s to come in the weeks ahead
Life
1 month ago

Most read

1.
An oversupply of residential property is on the ...
Companies / Property
2.
Group Five to delist from JSE after 46 years
Companies / Industrials
3.
EXCLUSIVE: Vedanta’s Deshnee Naidoo eyes a mining ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Vodacom caught between surging demand and ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Pick n Pay defers R850m dividend as Covid-19 bites
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

NEWS ANALYSIS: Automotive sector’s success could press the case for lockdown ...

Economy

Car assembly resumes but sales are still under lockdown

Life / Motoring

BMW cuts outlook after first-quarter deliveries slow

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.