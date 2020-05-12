Toyota expects 80% annual profit drop and slow recovery

Tokyo — Toyota Motor warned on Tuesday profit would tumble 80% in 2020 and predicted it could take another year before global car sales return to pre-virus levels, the latest sign that expectations for a quick economic rebound are fading.

Japan’s biggest vehicle maker is targeting operating profit of ¥500bn ($4.65bn) for the year through March, the company said Tuesday. That compares with analysts’ average projection for ¥1.8-trillion and is about a fifth of ¥2.44-trillion in the prior period.

Toyota is caught up in the pandemic that has forced car makers to shut down factories and showrooms, while consumers in locked-down economies are holding off on big purchases due to the uncertain economic and employment environment.

Budding recovery

Honda Motor also reported an operating loss in the first three months of the year, and held off on issuing an outlook due to uncertainty. Even so, there are signs of a budding recovery, with US plants coming back online and a recovery in China auto sales.

“The fact that Toyota issued a forecast when they could’ve withheld their outlook is positive,” said Koji Endo, an analyst at SBI Securities. “Still, it is a difficult environment.”

Shares of Toyota were down 2% at the close in Tokyo, after the company reported during the trading session. Honda shares fell 3.5% at the close before the company reported an operating loss of ¥5.6bn for the fiscal quarter that ended in March, compared with analysts’ average prediction for ¥44bn in profit. Sales fell 15% to to ¥3.46-trillion in the same period.