Abubekir Salim and Selim Kaymak reinstated as Londani Coal directors

Abubekir Salim and Selim Kaymak, who had previously been removed as directors of Londani Coal, were granted an order in June 2018 setting aside the May 2018 interim order which had removed them.

Salim and Kaymak had been removed as directors after an application brought without their knowledge by Huseyin Caliskan and Muhammed Caliskan, on behalf of Sumo Coal.

The Caliskan brothers had claimed in their Pretoria high court application filed in April 2018 that Salim and Kaymak had allegedly been involved in elaborate acts of fraudulent misrepresentations, which resulted in the embezzlement of monies in Londani Coal.

The brothers also claimed that Salim and Kaymak had allegedly hijacked Sumo's business and started trading for their own benefit‚ having closed out the employer completely.

The interim order stated that Salim and Kaymak should show cause, by June 25 2018, why the orders removing them as directors of Londani Coal and Root Mining and as signatories to the bank accounts of Londani Coal and Sumo Mining, should not be made final.

The return date for the interim order was heard on June 21 and 22 in 2018.

Judge Hans Fabricius passed judgment on June 28 2018, whereby he discharged the interim order and ordered Huseyin Caliskan and Muhammed Caliskan to pay costs of the application.

Salim and Kaymak had told the court in their papers that they had been running the business of Londani and Root Mining since 2015 without any objection.

Fabricius said the central issue in the matter was the validity of a sale of shares agreement in terms of which Sumo sold and transferred its 100% shareholding in Root Mining, through which it held 74% in Londani Coal.

Salim and Kaymak had contended in the court papers that the sale of Sumo shares was valid and enforceable.

In setting aside the interim order, Fabricius said the Caliskan brothers had waited for three years before challenging the sale of Londani Coal.

He said the brothers also made allegations of embezzlement, fraudulent conduct, “systematic grand fraud”, unpalatable crimes, criminal activities, theft and fraudulent transfers.

Fabricius said there were no facts set out by the Caliskan brothers that could possibly justify the insulting nature of the allegations made.