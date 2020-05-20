WATCH: How lockdown put the liquor industry on ice

Lockdown has been a sobering experience for the liquor industry. Drinks maker Distell has already warned that the ban on liquor sales during the period is likely to result in an 80% plunge in the group’s profit.

Related industries such us bottling companies are expected to be hard hit as well. Industry players are hopeful that liquor sales will resume when parts of the country move to level 3 lockdown at the end of May, though nothing is certain.

Business Day TV spoke to Distell CEO Richard Rushton and Consol Glass CEO Mike Arnold about lockdown and its effect on the economy.