Billionaire Anil Agarwal looking to take Vedanta private

London/Mumbai — Billionaire Anil Agarwal plans to take Indian commodities giant Vedanta private as the tycoon continues to simplify his investments.

The businessman is proposing a price of 87.5 rupees ($1.16) per share to buy the 49.9% he doesn’t own of the company from minority investors, a 9.9% premium over Monday’s closing price, his holding company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Vedanta shares have fallen more than 40% this year, giving the company a market value of about $4.4bn. Taking the company private is the “next logical step” in its simplification process and will provide more financial flexibility, Vedanta said in the statement.

Vedanta is working with JPMorgan Chase on the plans and the bank is helping the company raise financing for the deal.

Agarwal’s Volcan Investments has, in the past, taken his London-listed Vedanta Resources private as the entrepreneur sought to simplify the corporate structure of his resources group. He said at that time that a London listing was no longer necessary for the company thanks to “the maturity of the Indian capital markets”.

A self-made billionaire, Agarwal has been a prolific deal maker in the past few years as he sought to grow his metals-to-oil-and-gas empire into a resources conglomerate such BHP. Until 2019, he was the largest shareholder of Anglo American, triggering speculation that Agarwal was planning to push for a major change, such as a takeover or break-up.