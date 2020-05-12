Billionaire Anil Agarwal looking to take Vedanta private
Vedanta shares have fallen more than 40% this year, so taking the company private is the ‘next logical step’
London/Mumbai — Billionaire Anil Agarwal plans to take Indian commodities giant Vedanta private as the tycoon continues to simplify his investments.
The businessman is proposing a price of 87.5 rupees ($1.16) per share to buy the 49.9% he doesn’t own of the company from minority investors, a 9.9% premium over Monday’s closing price, his holding company said in a statement on Tuesday.
Vedanta shares have fallen more than 40% this year, giving the company a market value of about $4.4bn. Taking the company private is the “next logical step” in its simplification process and will provide more financial flexibility, Vedanta said in the statement.
Vedanta is working with JPMorgan Chase on the plans and the bank is helping the company raise financing for the deal.
Agarwal’s Volcan Investments has, in the past, taken his London-listed Vedanta Resources private as the entrepreneur sought to simplify the corporate structure of his resources group. He said at that time that a London listing was no longer necessary for the company thanks to “the maturity of the Indian capital markets”.
A self-made billionaire, Agarwal has been a prolific deal maker in the past few years as he sought to grow his metals-to-oil-and-gas empire into a resources conglomerate such BHP. Until 2019, he was the largest shareholder of Anglo American, triggering speculation that Agarwal was planning to push for a major change, such as a takeover or break-up.
In the end, the tycoon decided to exit his investment because his returns were “achieved even sooner than expected”.
In 2019, investors expressed concern over corporate governance at the Mumbai-listed company when its subsidiary Cairn India Holdings bought an economic interest in Anglo from parent Volcan Investments for $200m. That led to fears that the parent would use more of the company’s cash to serve its funding needs. Vedanta subsequently unwound the trade around the time Agarwal exited his stake in Anglo.
“Vedanta trades at a huge discount to its intrinsic value given that there were some corporate governance issues that met with serious objections from large institutional shareholders,” Sanjiv Bhasin, executive vice-president at IIFL Securities said. “Possibly he wants to get a fair multiple and he is thinking of withdrawing it because of the sheer low market cap he gets.”
Agarwal’s fortune has been built on a series of ambitious acquisitions: in 2001, he bought control of then government-owned Bharat Aluminium in one of the first tests of India’s efforts to offload state holdings. He followed that up with the purchase of another government entity, Hindustan Zinc. He successfully bid for what was India’s largest iron ore producer Sesa Goa in 2007 and for Cairn India, despite having no oil and gas experience.
Bloomberg