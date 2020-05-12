Note to Bhatia: now is not a good time to buy another airline

What do you get for the airline magnate who has everything? If he knows what’s best for him, the answer isn’t “another airline”.

Rahul Bhatia, the biggest shareholder in India’s biggest carrier, InterGlobe Aviation, is evaluating data and considering a bid for Virgin Australia Holdings, a person familiar with the matter told Anurag Kotoky and Angus Whitley of Bloomberg News. He would bid via the vehicle he uses to invest in IndiGo, as India’s biggest budget airline is known, the person said.

It’s not hard to see the attractions. IndiGo’s home market is fiercely competitive, with half a dozen major carriers duking it out even after Jet Airways India was forced into bankruptcy last year. Jet was squeezed between the loss-making, full-service flights offered by state-owned Air India and IndiGo’s own devastatingly cheap fares.

Australia, on the other hand, is more or less a duopoly between Virgin Australia — which was itself put into a coronavirus-induced administration last month — and a dominant Qantas Airways. That should offer the opportunity for the two carriers to cozily carve up the market between themselves.

Opportunities to break into the Australian airline game don’t come along often. The last time was when Ansett Australia collapsed just days after the September 11 attacks. A fledgling Virgin Australia, at the time a budget carrier named Virgin Blue, was perfectly placed to capitalise.

Despite the vast disparity in population, Australia isn’t that much smaller than India as a market, thanks to greater wealth and a higher propensity to fly. Last year, traffic came to about 71-billion revenue passenger kilometres, roughly the size of the fast-growing Indian aviation market five years ago.

It also has close links to India, raising the prospect that an Australian network could feed passengers via international flights into IndiGo’s domestic web of destinations. Indian-Australians make up close to 2% of the population, and the number of non-resident Indians — the subset of the diaspora who are most likely to take regular flights back to the motherland — is the largest after the UK, US, Singapore, Nepal, and the Persian Gulf countries.