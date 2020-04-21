India’s banks freeze out extensively used shadow lenders

Mumbai — India’s banks are freezing credit lines to shadow lenders as the coronavirus crisis shuts down commerce in Asia’s third-largest economy, but leaving this sector in the lurch risks wider financial contagion.

All major state-owned and private banks have stopped lending to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) due to concerns about their financial health as businesses they lend to reel from the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, four industry executives, who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the situation, said.

This has led to a working capital squeeze for many NBFCs who account for nearly a fifth of overall lending as they struggle to meet operating costs. Their debt collections have dried up amid a 40-day nationwide lockdown to rein in the respiratory illness that had claimed nearly 600 lives in the country by Tuesday afternoon.

“For now, we’ve taken salary cuts of up to 75% across the board so that we can stretch the capital for a couple more months, but if things continue like this we are considering winding up our operations, the founder of a small NBFC that lends to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) said.

A report by India Ratings this month said NBFCs are more exposed to bad debt as they tend to lend to riskier clients, often those likely the hardest hit by the Covid-19 lockdown.

Non-bank lenders have faced much tougher market conditions since the collapse in late 2018 of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS), a major shadow bank. Securing credit has become more expensive for all but the top-rated players.

There are nearly 10,000 non-bank lenders in India out of which the top 100 manage at least 80% of the total assets under management, said Krishnan Sitaraman, senior director of ratings agency Crisil.