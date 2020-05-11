Economy NEWS ANALYSIS: Automotive sector’s success could press the case for lockdown release BL PREMIUM

New automotive trade figures might intensify recent calls for the government to hasten the release of the local motor industry from Covid-19 lockdown.

Vehicle and components manufacturers achieved a record R27.1bn trade surplus in 2019 — 61% higher than the previous year’s R16.8bn. Exports rose 12.8% to R201.7bn, while imports grew 7.8% to R174.6bn.