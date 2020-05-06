Companies COMPANY COMMENT Virtual AGMs and new protocols could form part of a better business future BL PREMIUM

Listed companies globally are having to re-evaluate how they communicate with their stakeholders during the uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic. Temporary precedents have been set as a necessity to help accommodate these exceptional circumstances. But some of the changes implemented for the short term have long-term relevance as businesses look to the future.

Financial results and their sign-off have been postponed, integrated annual reports are being delayed and annual general meetings (AGMs) are being held in virtual environments as companies and their constituents are forced to “self-isolate”.