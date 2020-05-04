Companies / Property Landlord Redefine braces for more Covid-19 turmoil The group is preparing for more economic pain BL PREMIUM

The country’s second-largest landlord Redefine, which swung into a record loss of R6.4bn, is bracing for further economic turmoil from the global coronavirus pandemic.

The group, which also operates in Poland, the UK and Australia, attributed the loss in the six months to February to writedowns on the values of its international assets.