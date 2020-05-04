Companies / Property

Landlord Redefine braces for more Covid-19 turmoil

The group is preparing for more economic pain

BL PREMIUM
04 May 2020 - 10:19 Alistair Anderson and Karl Gernetzky

The country’s second-largest landlord Redefine, which swung into a record loss of R6.4bn, is bracing for further economic turmoil from the global coronavirus pandemic.

The group, which also operates in Poland, the UK and Australia, attributed the loss in the six months to February to writedowns on the values of its international assets.

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now