UK authority probes EY’s auditing of NMC Health in Middle East

NMC, founded by Indian entrepreneur Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty, was suspended in February amid allegations of fraud

04 May 2020 - 12:30 Eric Pfanner
General view of NMC specialty hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 11, 2020. Picture: REUTERS / SATISH KUMAR
London — The UK’s Financial Reporting Council has opened an investigation into Ernst & Young’s (EY’s) auditing of NMC Health, the Middle Eastern hospital operator facing fraud allegations.

The regulator’s enforcement division will investigate the company’s 2018 financial statements, it said in a statement Monday. The probe started April 15 and could result in sanctions such as fines.

NMC, founded by Indian entrepreneur Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty, is being run by administrators after succumbing to creditor demands. Trading in the London-listed hospital chain, which had a market value of $10bn at its peak, was suspended in February amid allegations of fraud. It has revealed more than $4bn of undisclosed borrowings, pushing its total debt to $6.6bn.

EY and the other three large accounting firms have been criticised by UK regulators for sloppy audit work and perceived conflicts of interest, which have prompted parliamentary calls for them to split up their consulting and auditing arms. In July, the UK accounting regulator said it had issued record fines of £42.9m in the previous 12 months. In April, EY was told to pay $10.8m to an auditor who blew the whistle on wrongdoing at a Dubai gold refiner.

NMC’s founder Shetty has said he was a victim of fraud, including the creation of unauthorised bank accounts in his name. His business empire is under scrutiny beyond NMC. Finablr, the embattled owner of two foreign-exchange businesses, uncovered about $1bn of debt hidden from its board that may have been used for purposes outside of the company.

Bloomberg

