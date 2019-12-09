Companies / Telecoms & Technology

US private equity firm seeks to buy out Metrofile

09 December 2019 - 21:22 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/NIRAT MAKJANTUK
Picture: 123RF/NIRAT MAKJANTUK

JSE-listed documents management and storage company Metrofile on Monday said US-based Housatonic Consortium had made a conditional, non-binding offer to acquire 100% of the group. 

Housatonic has offered to pay R3.30 per share in cash, representing a 43.4% premium above Metrofile’s current share price.

Shares in Metrofile were unchanged at R2.30 on Monday, giving it a market capitalisation of R1.04bn. They are up 31% over the past six months.

Metrofile said Housatonic intends to set up a new company in SA to implement the proposed transaction.

Housatonic Partners is a private equity investment firm with more than $1bn (R14.66bn) in capital under management, investing globally from its offices in San Francisco and Boston. It targets growing, profitable companies in  the recurring business services, technology and health-care sectors.

The company’s board had constituted an independent subcommittee to consider the offer for Metrofile’s entire issued share capital, it said

Metrofile reported a 5% increase in revenue from continuing operations to R913m for the financial year to end-June 2019. It attributed the rise to box volumes growing 5%, as well as the inclusion of acquisitions made in the prior year, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation at R271m. 

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

Pick of the month: Metrofile

One thing is certain: the two major Metrofile shareholders will not sell for a song — not with a recovered in full swing in the company
Companies
1 week ago

Metrofile surges 12% after it receives buyout offer

The share price reached a six-month high on Friday after the company said it has received an offer for its entire share capital
Companies
3 months ago

Metrofile reports 5% increase in revenue for 2019

The documents management and storage company expects digital services to grow as customers use more technology
Companies
3 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.