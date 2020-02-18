Metrofile shares up on higher earnings expectation

Shares in JSE-listed documents storage company Metrofile rose more than 7% on Tuesday after the company said it expects earnings to rise by as much as 18% for the six months to end-December 2019.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) may rise by between 12c and 13.5c from the 10.2c per share reported in the previous comparable period.

The information management specialist did not provide details for the increase in earnings.

Earnings per share for the half-year are expected to increase by 13% to 28%, to between 11.5c and 13.1c, from 10.2c per share in the previous period.

Metrofile shares were trading 7.14% higher in midday trade on Tuesday at R2.85, giving it a market value of R1.29bn. Its stock has risen 112% over the past six months.

The company reported a 5% increase in revenue from continuing operations to R913m for the financial year to end-June 2019. It attributed the rise to box storage volumes growing 5%, as well as the inclusion of acquisitions made in the prior year, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) at R271m.

In the second half of 2019, Metrofile said US-based Housatonic Consortium had made an offer to acquire 100% of the group.

Housatonic Partners is a private equity investment firm with more than $1bn (R15.05bn) in capital under management, investing globally from its offices in San Francisco and Boston. It targets growing, profitable companies in the recurring business services, technology and healthcare sectors.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za