Look at the facts behind Implats' return to work call Mines have a difficult balancing act of preparing for a full resumption of operations while keeping their employees safe from the coronavirus

Impala Platinum (Implats) is at the centre of a messy set of stories around its call to certain employees to return to work to ready operations for the lifting of the national lockdown.

A letter from the company, dated April 12, to a number of its employees asking them to return to work on April 14, stated that permission had been granted to continue operations “under lockdown conditions”.