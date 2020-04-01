Companies Company Comment Buyout offers take back seat amid changing valuations Genfin’s offer for Mettle has fallen through and Housatonic has delayed Metrofile deal BL PREMIUM

It was inevitable that buyout deals pitched before the real effect of the Covid-19 pandemic hit the equity markets would be re-examined through a darker value filter.

So no real surprise then that financial services boutique Mettle Investments announced this week that its buyout offer from Genfin had unceremoniously fallen through.