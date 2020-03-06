News Leader
WATCH: Why Stadio did not pay a dividend despite profit growth
Stadio CEO Chris van der Merwe talks to Business Day TV about the company’s decision to withhold dividend payments
06 March 2020 - 12:55
Stadio says it has exceeded the strategic objectives and financial benchmarks set out in its prelisting statement.
The education group has reported a 7% increase in student numbers during its full year, which supported a 9% rise in earnings for the period.
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Chris van der Merwe for more detail on the performance.
Or listen to the full audio: