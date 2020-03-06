Companies

WATCH: Why Stadio did not pay a dividend despite profit growth

Stadio CEO Chris van der Merwe talks to Business Day TV about the company’s decision to withhold dividend payments

06 March 2020 - 12:55 Business Day TV
Stadio says it has exceeded the strategic objectives and financial benchmarks set out in its prelisting statement.

The education group has reported a 7% increase in student numbers during its full year, which supported a 9% rise in earnings for the period.

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Chris van der Merwe for more detail on the performance.

