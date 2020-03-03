Self-driving car company Waymo raises $2.25bn

San Francisco — Waymo has raised $2.25bn from a slate of private equity investors, venture capitalists and automotive companies, the first time Alphabet’s autonomous vehicle unit has taken outside funds.

Silver Lake Management, a private equity firm, led the round, which also includes vehicle manufacturer Magna International car seller AutoNation, Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

“We’ve always approached our mission as a team sport,” Waymo CEO John Krafcik, wrote in a blog post on Monday. The $2.25bn number is an “initial” close, he also noted, suggesting the deal may grow.

Financing rounds from Alphabet and outsiders will be a “pattern” going forward, Krafcik, a former Detroit executive who joined Waymo in 2015, said during a call with reporters.

The deal helps Google parent Alphabet spread the cost of funding Waymo as the unit pushes ahead to commercialise its autonomous driving technology. Krafcik also suggested the parent company could eventually spin Waymo off into an independent business.

“It’s always been on the road map for Alphabet as a possibility for some of these ‘Other Bets’ like Waymo to become completely independent, spun-out entities, so it’s certainly a possibility in the future for us,” the CEO said.

Alphabet’s “Other Bets” division, which includes Waymo, has absorbed billions of dollars in losses in recent years. Other businesses that are part of this division have taken outside funding, too. Early in 2020, Verily, the company’s biotech arm, raised money from Silver Lake and other backers.

Waymo is also setting up an operating board, its first outside oversight to date. Silver Lake co-CEO Egon Durban and Ryan Selwood from the Canada Pension plan will join the board.

Krafcik said Waymo wants to expand its driverless fleet to new locations, mentioning the Middle East as one possibility, but he declined to share details. He also didn’t disclose Waymo’s new valuation from Monday’s deal.