Companies

Boeing not to wait for nod to Max to start production

A prolonged suspension of manufacturing would put extra stress on jobs, supply chains and future orders

12 February 2020 - 10:40 Angus Whitley, Kyunghee Park and Anurag Kotoky
Picture: BLOOMBERG/SEONGJOON CHO
Picture: BLOOMBERG/SEONGJOON CHO

Sydney/Singapore/New Delhi — Boeing will resume production of the 737 Max before the bestselling plane is allowed back in the air as the company tries to recover from one of the worst crises in its 104-year history.

The Chicago-based manufacturer halted production in January, 10 months after the jet was grounded worldwide following two crashes that killed 346 people. Boeing failed to sell any commercial aircraft in January, the second month with no orders since the flying ban was imposed.

Boeing expects global regulators to start clearing the aircraft to fly in the middle of 2020, though senior sales executive Ihssane Mounir said on Wednesday at the Singapore Airshow that the timing of their decisions may be different. Vice-president of commercial marketing, Randy Tinseth, outlined the timetable to restart manufacturing and said any resumption would begin slowly.

The timing is a balancing act for Boeing. A prolonged suspension of manufacturing would put extra stress on jobs, supply chains and future orders. At the same time, prematurely restarting production would only add to the 700 Max jets already on the tarmac, a backlog that Boeing says will take several quarters to clear.

Mounir said no customers are scrapping 737 Max fleet plans. Boeing is also in talks over widebody aircraft and expects to secure some orders soon, he said.

Spirit AeroSystems, a maker of fuselage, engine pylons and wing components that depends on the Max for half of its sales, has slashed its dividend to preserve cash and laid off 2,800 employees.

Tinseth mapped out some of the other elements of Boeing’s plan to get the Max flying again. He reiterated that the manufacturer will help train Max pilots on simulators as part of the compensation packages for airline customers.

While Boeing expects the Max to fly again mid-2020, regulators that are reviewing a fix to the jet’s flight-control software —implicated in both crashes — will have the final word. In Singapore on Tuesday, US Federal Aviation Administration head Steve Dickson said there is no schedule for the Max’s recertification flight.

The 737 is a workhorse for airlines globally plying short- to medium-haul routes on fast turnarounds. The importance of getting the Max back in the air was underscored by Boeing’s market forecast for Southeast Asia, a region it said will need 4,500 new aircraft worth $710bn over the next two decades to meet demand from a growing middle class.

At a briefing in Singapore on Wednesday, Mounir said the coronavirus has not affected supply chains yet, but some deliveries for Chinese customers have been held up in Seattle. He said Boeing is a little over a year away from entering the 777X into service. The long-range widebody aircraft, which is so big that its wings are hinged, completed its first successful test flight in January.

Bloomberg

2019 results show a tragic and turbulent year for Boeing

Total costs for the grounded 737 MAX will be greater than $18bn as the planemaker reveals its first annual loss since 1997
Companies
1 week ago

Boeing’s 777X jetliner successfully completes maiden flight

Boeing successfully completes the first flight of the world's largest twin-engined jetliner despite the crisis over its smallest model
Companies
2 weeks ago

What’s up for aviation industry in 2020?

Tech advances from chatbots, blockchain to biometrics — and a push to keep customers happy, promise to make this an exciting year for flying
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Airlines scramble amid shortage of Boeing 737 MAX simulators

Thousands of pilots need to squeeze into about three dozen 737 MAX simulators around the world before they can fly the plane again
Companies
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.