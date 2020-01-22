Companies

Battling WeWork offloads multiple, non-core businesses

After its botched IPO, it is selling all of or stakes in Teem, The Wing, Meetup and Managed by Q, among other failed ventures

22 January 2020 - 17:11 Bharath Manjesh
Picture: BLOOMBERG/ADAM GLAMZMAN
Bengaluru — Shared workplace operator WeWork said on Wednesday that it has sold cloud and analytics services provider Teem to digital workplace solutions provider iOffice, as it offloads non-core businesses after a botched initial public offering (IPO) last year.

WeWork also sold a minority stake in The Wing, a community space provider designed for women, to a consortium of existing and new investors.

The company did not reveal the financial terms of the transactions.

The money-losing office space operator is under pressure to cut costs after it pulled its IPO last year and saw a steep plunge in valuation to less than $8bn from $47bn.

WeWork also said it is in the process of selling other non-core ventures, such as Meetup and Managed by Q.

The company said it has wound down restaurant co-working start-up Spacious and will shutter Manhattan-based private school WeGrow at the end of the 2020 school year. In December, WeWork sold Conductor, a content marketing technology company.

WeWork secured a $1.75bn credit line with Goldman Sachs in December. The facility is expected to be available within the coming weeks, the company said. However, a separate deal to secure $3bn from Japan’s three biggest banks has stalled as the lenders have hit internal limits, complicating a $9.5bn rescue package for WeWork, Reuters reported in December.

Reuters

SoftBank’s financing talks about WeWork stall

One option may be to use Alibaba stake as collateral to allay fears over the high risk of a rescue
4 weeks ago

WeWork looks to sell Managed by Q after just eight months

WeWork bought or backed several startups in recent years during a growth binge, which contributed to its billions of dollars in losses
1 month ago

THE LEX COLUMN: WeWork failure has not discouraged start-up investors

Tech firms have few reasons to change their habits as long as global rates remain ultra low
2 months ago

