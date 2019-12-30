Business Day’s top 10 company stories of 2019
From a more relaxed workplace to corporate scandals, here are the company stories that caught your eye
1. In the first days of 2019, it was revealed that a luxury car dealership, which owed Absa millions, accused the bank of bullying it into liquidation.
2. Amid numerous blows to the mining sector in 2019, ArcelorMittal SA announced in November that it plans to shut its Saldanha steel operation early in 2020.
3. Christmas truly came early for Investec employees. The group announced in June it will adopt a more informal working environment. But employees have to meet certain conditions.
4. After a difficult year, the mining industry suffered a final blow early in the festive season. A number of mining companies were forced to halt operations when Eskom implemented stage six load-shedding for the first time.
5. 2019 marked not only the end of a decade but for some in the business world, “the end of an era”. This was especially the case for Johann Rupert.
6. Christmas specials for 2018 were hardly removed from the shelves when Woolworths found itself in a copyright incident. The retailer had to issue an apology after the founder of Ubuntu Baba wrote about the similarities between her baby carriers and those sold by Woolies.
7. With increasing electricity prices, coupled with an unreliable supply, some businesses have turned to alternatives. Glencore partnered with a Swedish company to build a power-generation facility at one of its smelters.
8. Apart from GDP and unemployment figures, liquidation statistics also reveal much about an the state of an economy. According to Stats SA, 1,198 businesses shut their doors in the first seven months of the year.
9. Corporate scandals are becoming less rare among listed companies in SA. EOH’s crumbling share price stands as testimony to the impact the scandal has had on the technology group.
10. Old Mutual undoubtedly had a difficult 2019. To make matters worse, its battle with axed CEO Peter Moyo will drag into 2020.