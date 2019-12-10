Amazon blames Trump pressure for loss of $10bn Jedi cloud deal

Washington — Amazon.com claims the Pentagon failed to fairly judge its bid for a cloud contract worth up to $10bn because President Donald Trump viewed company founder Jeff Bezos as his “political enemy”.

Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon’s cloud unit, claimed in a lawsuit that was made public on Monday that the defence department ignored Amazon’s superior technology and awarded the contract to Microsoft despite its “key failures” to comply with requirements for the so-called Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or Jedi, contract.

The Pentagon made those errors because of improper interference by Trump, who Amazon said “launched repeated public and behind-the-scenes attacks to steer the Jedi contract away from AWS to harm his perceived political enemy — Jeffrey P Bezos”, according to the lawsuit. The president has long criticised Bezos, especially for his ownership of The Washington Post.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Defence department spokeswoman Elissa Smith denied any external factors influenced the bidding process.

Amazon, which filed its lawsuit under seal in October in the US Court of Federal Claims, is seeking to prohibit the defence department from proceeding without a new evaluation or award decision. The department won’t start work on the contract beyond certain “preparatory activities” until February 11, according to the lawsuit.

“Basic justice requires re-evaluation of proposals and a new award decision,” the company said in its lawsuit. “The stakes are high. The question is whether the president of the US should be allowed to use the budget of [defence department] to pursue his own personal and political ends.”

Front-runner

The Pentagon’s Jedi project is designed to consolidate the department’s cloud computing infrastructure and modernise its technology systems. Amazon was widely seen as the front-runner for the contract because it previously won a lucrative cloud deal from the Central Intelligence Agency and had earned the highest levels of federal security authorisations.

Amazon said in its lawsuit that the Pentagon’s “pervasive errors are hard to understand and impossible to assess separate and apart from the president’s repeatedly expressed determination to, in the words of the president himself, ‘screw Amazon’.”

Amazon was citing a new book by Guy Snodgrass, a speechwriter to former defence secretary Jim Mattis, that alleges that Trump, in the summer of 2018, told Mattis to “screw Amazon” and lock it out of the bid. Mattis did not do what Trump asked, Snodgrass wrote. Mattis has criticised the book, but has not commented on the allegation concerning Amazon.

Amazon’s lawsuit also lists other comments and actions by Trump and the defence department to make its case that the Pentagon bowed to political pressure when making the award to Microsoft. In 2016, Trump said that when that he would become president, Amazon would “have problems” and that the company was “getting away with murder,” according to the lawsuit.

The company also cited the president’s comments during a press conference in July, when he openly questioned whether the Jedi contract was being competitively bid, citing complaints from Microsoft, Oracle and International Business Machines. Later that month, Trump “doubled down” on that rhetoric when he tweeted television coverage that characterised the Jedi contract as a “Bezos bailout”, the lawsuit says.