Huawei ‘cannot fully be trusted’, Germany’s intelligence boss says

Berlin — Germany’s spy chief says Huawei “can’t fully be trusted”, signalling that security hardliners in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government want to keep the Chinese technology giant out of the country’s fifth-generation (5G) networks.

Bruno Kahl, the president of Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service, or BND, gave public testimony in Berlin on Tuesday in which he was asked about the risk level of Huawei’s presence in the expanded 5G network and its ties to the government in Beijing.

“The trust in a state company that has a very high level of dependence on the Communist Party and the country’s intelligence apparatus is not present,” Kahl told a panel of legislators overseeing German intelligence agencies.

Earlier in 2019, Merkel’s government ruled out an outright ban on the Chinese equipment supplier, as Germany builds ultra-fast 5G networks, defying warnings by the US government and security hawks that Huawei equipment poses a risk of exposure to Chinese espionage.

That position was reinforced earlier in October by reports that the chancellery had intervened to soften draft securities standards by removing the ability of authorities to identify “untrustworthy” vendors. The chancellery has denied any intervention, saying there had never been a clause to ban Huawei.

Kahl signalled that the government was still processing its security measures, saying, “I have not been able to see that a definitive decision has been taken one way or the other.” The panel he was addressing was holding its annual public session; it usually meets behind closed doors.

Even after Merkel ruled out a full ban, with an eye towards maintaining trade relations with China, officials in the BND as well as the foreign and interior ministries still wanted tools to potentially keep Huawei out if they sensed a security risk for Germany. The ability of authorities to determine whether equipment contained backdoor features that could be exploited by China is “very limited if not to say hopeless”, Kahl said.

Even if it were possible, he added, a software update could “immediately” alter the network and open it to “sabotage or espionage”. The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kahl underscored that a block on Huawei would have to be for core areas of 5G networks. “There may be areas where a participation doesn’t have to be excluded,” he said.

Bloomberg