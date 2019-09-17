Companies Company Comment Transnet’s freight rail chugs along in the right direction There is a new customer-focused drive headed by logistics veteran Mike Fanucchi in his role as chief customer officer at the freight division BL PREMIUM

Transnet has quite rightly highlighted the signing of its manganese rail contracts at public events — occasions that, in the past, were kept behind closed doors.

The signing of the 10 contracts lasting until October 2023 entails the movement of 15.1-million tonnes of manganese to the coast. It is an indication the rail utility is clearly moving in the right direction.