Company Comment
Transnet’s freight rail chugs along in the right direction
There is a new customer-focused drive headed by logistics veteran Mike Fanucchi in his role as chief customer officer at the freight division
17 September 2019 - 17:49
Transnet has quite rightly highlighted the signing of its manganese rail contracts at public events — occasions that, in the past, were kept behind closed doors.
The signing of the 10 contracts lasting until October 2023 entails the movement of 15.1-million tonnes of manganese to the coast. It is an indication the rail utility is clearly moving in the right direction.
