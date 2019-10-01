Transnet puts spoke in wheel of plan to allow private operators onto its tracks
Contrary to what the Treasury's economic blueprint is calling for, acting CEO Mohammed Mahomedy says involving third parties would be complex
01 October 2019 - 20:13
Transnet has largely ruled out any private companies running trains on its rail network in line with the Treasury’s economic strategy blueprint.
Acting CEO Mohammed Mahomedy said bringing in third parties would be complex.
