Companies

Thomas Cook needs £200m to keep doors open

Lenders demand more funds to maintain support after recapitalisation deal with Chinese shareholder Fosun

20 September 2019 - 09:28 Reuters
A worker changes the window display of Thomas Cook in Loughborough, the UK. Picture: REUTERS/DARREN STAPLES
A worker changes the window display of Thomas Cook in Loughborough, the UK. Picture: REUTERS/DARREN STAPLES

Britain’s Thomas Cook said its banks had ordered the company to find an additional £200m of funding to guarantee the survival of the world’s oldest holiday company.

Thomas Cook agreed the main terms of a £900m recapitalisation plan in a deal with Chinese shareholder Fosun in August, but on Thursday a source said that lenders were demanding another £200m in underwritten funds to maintain their support.

“Discussions to agree final terms on the recapitalisation and reorganisation of the company are continuing between the company and a range of stakeholders,” it said in a statement.

“These discussions include a recent request for a seasonal standby facility of £200m, on top of the previously announced £900m injection of new capital.”

A source close to the discussions said on Thursday that Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) had hit Thomas Cook with a last minute demand for the extra funding, adding that the situation “was becoming more critical”.

A spokesperson for RBS said the bank did not “recognise this characterisation of events” and was working with all parties to “try to find a resolution to the funding and liquidity shortfall at Thomas Cook.”

Under the original terms of the plan, Fosun — whose Chinese parent owns all-inclusive holiday firm Club Med — would contribute £450m of new money in return for at least 75% of the tour operator business and 25% of the group’s airline.

Thomas Cook’s lending banks and bondholders were to stump up a further £450m and convert their existing debt to equity, giving them in total about 75% of the airline and up to 25% in the tour operator business, the group said.

“The recapitalisation is expected to result in existing shareholders’ interests being significantly diluted, with significant risk of no recovery,” Thomas Cook said on Friday.

“The company will provide further updates in due course.”

Reuters

 

Winter is coming for Thomas Cook

The travel company is seeking an additional £150m to help tide it over through the lean winter months, when fewer Europeans go on holiday
Companies
1 month ago

Thomas Cook enlists China’s Fosun in £750m deal to salvage oldest travel firm

Proposal may comprise capital injection and new financing
Companies
2 months ago

Thomas Cook’s share collapse scares British holidaymakers

Warning that tour operator's stock is worthless
Companies
4 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Thomas Cook agrees to rescue package due to debt burden

Companies / Transport & Tourism

China’s Fosun in talks to buy Thomas Cook’s main holiday business

Companies

THE LEX COLUMN: Travel group Thomas Cook is in survival mode

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.