Facebook unveils new privacy tool for users to control data it gathers

Bengaluru — Facebook said on Tuesday it was tweaking its policies to allow users to see and control the data that the social media company gathers from their browsing habits on other websites and apps.

The company defines the data, for example when a clothing website shares information with Facebook on browsing activity of a user, as “Off-Facebook Activity”.

Facebook said in a blog post that the tool is being rolled out in Ireland, South Korea and Spain and would be available to users across the globe in the coming months, adding that it expects the move to have some impact on its business.

“We believe this Off-Facebook Activity information has been pretty valuable to Facebook, enabling it to offer advertisers the ability to reach consumers that have already shown some interest in their products or services,” Atlantic Equities analyst James Cordwell said.

The latest action comes as the company faces severe criticism from lawmakers and regulators over privacy. In July, Facebook agreed to a record-setting $5bn privacy settlement with the US Federal Trade Commission.