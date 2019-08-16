Companies

WATCH: How acquisitions lifted ARB holdings

ARB Holdings CEO Billy Neasham talk to Business Day TV about the group's annual results

16 August 2019 - 09:42 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF / KRAN KANTHAWONG

New acquisitions have helped ARB Holdings boost its annual revenue by 4.5% to R2.7bn.

But headline earnings per share (HEPS) fell by 18.8% as the company bore the brunt of a slowing economy.

CEO Billy Neasham joined Business Day TV to discuss the group’s annual results.

ARB Holdings CEO Billy Neasham talk to Business Day TV about the group’s annual results

