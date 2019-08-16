News Leader
WATCH: How acquisitions lifted ARB holdings
ARB Holdings CEO Billy Neasham talk to Business Day TV about the group’s annual results
16 August 2019 - 09:42
New acquisitions have helped ARB Holdings boost its annual revenue by 4.5% to R2.7bn.
But headline earnings per share (HEPS) fell by 18.8% as the company bore the brunt of a slowing economy.
CEO Billy Neasham joined Business Day TV to discuss the group’s annual results.
ARB Holdings CEO Billy Neasham talk to Business Day TV about the group’s annual results