Companies

Demand for tobacco-heating products and e-cigarettes boost BAT

BAT says it is on track to be ‘around the middle’ of its guidance range of 30%-50% of annual revenue growth from new categories, on a constant currency basis

01 August 2019 - 09:51 Siddharth Cavale
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

London — British American Tobacco (BAT) reported higher first-half sales on Thursday, helped by higher demand for e-cigarettes and tobacco-heating products, and said revenue growth would accelerate in the second half of the year.

The Lucky Strike and Dunhill cigarette maker, which is the world's number two tobacco company, said its first-half revenue rose 4.6% to £12.17bn beating an average forecast by analysts of £12.09bn.

The company said growth came mainly from its new categories that include modern oral products, e-cigarettes and tobacco heating products, with revenue from that category rising 27% to £531m the first half.

Europe and Canada led e-cigarette demand, while Japan led demand for its tobacco-heating product, glo, and Russia for oral products, said Simon Cleverly, group head of corporate affairs.

BAT also said that in May the BAT UK Pension Fund entered into a buy-in transaction with Pension Insurance Corporation, to transfer £3.4bn of assets.

The deal secures benefits for 10,600 members, including 8,300 pensioners and 2,300 nonpensioners.

The Pension Insurance Corporation separately said the deal was the third-largest transaction in the UK and was the largest to date including both pensioner and deferred members.

BAT's adjusted earnings per share came in at 149.3 pence, beating analysts' estimates of 146.15p, according to Refinitiv's I/B/E/S.

BAT also said it was on track to be “around the middle” of its guidance range of 30%-50% of annual revenue growth from new categories, on a constant currency basis.

Reuters

Tobacco industry opposes laws to curb smoking

Lobby groups warn that the Control of Tobacco Products Bill will hurt the economy and lead to job losses
National
3 days ago

MARIKA SBOROS: Is vaping a potential killer or a useful aid?

New data increasingly show the devices are not harmless, but advocacy groups are divided about their use relative to traditional cigarettes
Life
3 days ago

Reinet’s tobacco habit is on the wane

For the first time since listing in 2008, Reinet's core holding in British American Tobacco is down to less than 50%
Companies
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Control of e-cigarettes will be severely bolstered, China warns

World / Asia

JEREMY THOMAS: ‘Lifestyle’ reigns in the modern dystopia of the next big thing

Opinion / Columnists

The relationship status of SABMiller and AB InBev: it’s complicated

Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.