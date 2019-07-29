MARIKA SBOROS: Is vaping a potential killer or a useful aid?

Are you a “vaper”? That makes you effectively “a human guinea pig in one of the biggest experiments in human medical history”, some health experts say.

They base this on new evidence of serious health risks associated with vaping and the increasing use of e-cigarettes in SA and globally. Chief among these risks are lung disease, gum disease, erectile dysfunction, hair loss and some cancers.

Other health experts say vaping fears are “emotionally driven” and based on “flimsy evidence”.

It’s a perennially deep scientific divide.

On one side, some countries and US states have banned e-cigarettes or just those with nicotine. Others promote e-cigarettes as effective and “safe enough” to get people to stop smoking.

In SA, the local e-cigarette market generated more than R1.16bn in sales revenue in 2017. Projections are that it will triple over the next 10 years.

The Heart and Stroke Foundation of SA (HSFSA) has come out strongly against vaping. HSFSA CEO Pamela Naidoo says evidence shows that vaping is “a health gamble” with odds heavily stacked against you.

“The truth about vaping is still in the air,” says Naidoo.

Studies are not long enough to determine the long-term health consequences, she says. The most recent short-term studies show that vaping is “very far from risk-free”.

It’s possible that vaping may turn out to be healthier than smoking, but it may also turn out to be far worse.