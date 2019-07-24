Companies COMPANY COMMENT Small-cap Vunani has big ambitions The black-owned financial services firm has asked the JSE if it can move from the bourse’s alternative exchange to the main board BL PREMIUM

Small-cap financial services firm Vunani has shown that it has dreams of bigger things.

The company, whose market capitalisation of just R403m ranks it well below SA’s 100 largest listed firms, asked the JSE, during July, if it can move from the bourse’s alternative exchange — which houses small-caps — to the main board. It will also list its shares on rival exchange A2X, which is growing in stature with its 26 secondary listings.