With little sign of a growth slowdown, Amazon has become the world’s most valuable brand, according to the 2019 BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands ranking.

The ranking combines market data from Bloomberg with extensive consumer insights from over 3.7-million consumers worldwide, covering 166,000 brands in more than 50 markets.

Amazon’s acquisitions, which have brought new revenue streams, excellent customer service and the ability to stay ahead of competitors by offering diverse products and services, have allowed it to accelerate its brand value growth.

"Amazon’s phenomenal brand value growth of almost $108bn in the past year demonstrates how brands are now less anchored to individual categories and regions," says Doreen Wang, global head of BrandZ. "The boundaries are blurring as technology fluency allows brands such as Amazon, Google and Alibaba to offer a range of services across multiple consumer touchpoints."

Amazon moved ahead of Apple and Google, which rose a modest 3% and 2% respectively.

The only SA link to this illustrious list is the internet-based tech company Tencent — the jewel in the Naspers stable — which has dropped three places since last year to No 8. It declined 27% to $130.9bn year on year.

Alibaba has overtaken Tencent to become the most valuable Chinese brand, moving up two places to seventh position and growing 16% to $131.2bn.