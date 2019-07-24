Companies

Russian defence contractor ‘developing smartphone spyware’

US security company says it has uncovered surveillanceware on phones running Google’s Android

24 July 2019 - 16:52 Joseph Menn
A woman uses her smartphone as she walks down an escalator at a metro train station in Tokyo, Japan, on July 24, 2019. File photo: AFP/CHARLY TRIBALLEAU
A woman uses her smartphone as she walks down an escalator at a metro train station in Tokyo, Japan, on July 24, 2019. File photo: AFP/CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

San Francisco — A Russian defence contractor accused by the US of supporting cyber attacks has developed sophisticated software used to spy on smartphones, a US security company said on Wednesday.

St Petersburg-based Special Technology Centre (STC) developed code that has been aimed at a small number of targets, including those interested in a rebel militia in Russian-allied Syria, security firm Lookout said in a report.

Lookout, which specialises in securing mobile devices against cyber attacks, said it detected samples of the malware aimed at phones running Google’s Android almost a year ago. It declined to say whether the samples were found on its users’ phones or in what country the attacks had been detected.

The US and other Western countries have accused the Russian government and companies working on its behalf of conducting cyber attacks against organisations around the world. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied the allegations, which it says are not supported by real evidence, and did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Lookout’s findings.

STC did not immediately respond to a request for comment either.

Investigators at Lookout, which is headquartered in San Francisco and produces mobile security software for US government agencies as well as consumers, said they had named the spyware Monokle after a term found in the code.

Monokle can be remotely operated, they said, and communicated with an internet orotocol address that was also used to send commands to defensive software made by STC.

“Monokle is an advanced and full-featured piece of surveillanceware which has implemented several features we haven’t seen before to capture data,” Lookout said.

The program can be installed on victims’ devices in multiple ways, including through corrupted versions of popular apps. In some cases, it installed certificates that allowed it to intercept encrypted internet traffic. It also tried to capture user codes for unlocking the devices.

The US sanctioned STC and two other companies in 2016 for engaging in “malicious cyber-enabled activities” including providing support to Russian military intelligence agency. STC is better known for manufacturing drones and other equipment for the Russian military.

Spyware aimed at phones is a varied and competitive field, with sophisticated versions like Monokle sold to national governments, turnkey hacking services sold to police and cheap “spouseware” sold to individuals tracking their romantic partners or family members, often illegally.

Vendors at all levels have suffered hacks in recent years, including some who sold high-end tools to the West, by anonymous people claiming to act for moral reasons.

Meanwhile, Russia has been accused by US authorities of stealing hacking tools directly from American agencies.

Reuters

How one tech firm’s spyware can get all your Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook and Amazon data

NSO’s smartphone malware, Pegasus, has apparently evolved to capture the much greater trove of data stored beyond a phone
Opinion
4 days ago

Stalking apps leave victims nowhere to hide

Stalkerware, which treads a fine legal line when it comes to data privacy, has been found on thousands of phones, despite being banned by major app ...
Opinion
5 days ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: How WhatsApp spied on you

Two months after Zuckerberg shifted focus to privacy, a WhatsApp spyware scare shows up the company
Opinion
2 months ago

Telegram’s Russian creator says WhatsApp ‘will never be secure’

Russian authorities hate how secure Telegram’s encryption is and have officially blocked in the country
Companies
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.