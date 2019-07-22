Companies

Tencent to team up with Nintendo’s Pokemon in gaming joint venture

The deal gives Nintendo access to the huge Chinese gaming market, while Tencent gains a strong franchise to bolster its global presence

22 July 2019 - 18:15 Bloomberg
A gamer sporting a shirt with an image of fictional creature Pikachu plays Pokemon Go on his mobile phone. Picture: EPA/DAVID MOIR
A gamer sporting a shirt with an image of fictional creature Pikachu plays Pokemon Go on his mobile phone. Picture: EPA/DAVID MOIR

Hong Kong — Tencent and Pokemon will jointly develop games, an alliance that may help the Nintendo-backed company crack the world’s largest mobile gaming arena.

Tencent, whose WeChat social media service is used by more than a billion people across China, said its TiMi Studio Group will take the lead in developing titles with the Japanese company behind the popular monster-hunting franchise. The two have struck a broad agreement on collaboration, Tencent said in a post on its official Weibo blog without elaborating.

The social media giant could prove a strong ally for Nintendo and Pokemon in China, where local titles dominate and gamers have shunned consoles in favour of smartphones and PCs. Developers there have also complained of rampant piracy, where popular titles tend to trigger a wave of copycats.

Tencent’s own Let’s Hunt Monsters has drawn fire for adopting many features of viral phenomenon Pokemon Go, from the use of real-world locations to how players toss balls to capture monsters. The title has consistently ranked among the 30 highest-grossing apps in China, according to researcher Sensor Tower.

Pokemon, in which Nintendo owns a significant stake, is looking to follow up on its surprise hit Pokemon Go, which created a sensation in the gaming community by letting users hunt monsters and prizes in the real world with their smartphones. In May, it unveiled several new initiatives at an event in Tokyo, including a Detective Pikachu sequel for the Switch console and a new device for tracking sleep.

Tencent, in turn, gains a strong franchise to bolster its international presence. The Chinese company seeks growth beyond China and its executives have been keen to assuage game developers’ concerns about intellectual property infringement.

“While Tencent has focused mostly on China in the past, we are now looking at the gaming sector with a much more global perspective,” TiMi executive Vincent Gao said in an interview in June. “This will make the company pay better attention to IP protection.”

Bloomberg

Blockbuster games help Nintendo to big jump in profit

During the holiday season, software was a great driver of hardware sales, Nintendo says
Companies
5 months ago

HP and Dell become the latest to move tech production from China

Sources say Microsoft, Amazon, Nintendo and Sony are also looking to move some of their game console and smart speaker manufacturing out of China
Companies
2 weeks ago

It’s all coming together as electronic gaming revenues grow

Analytics firm says growth is due to convergence of all the forms of digital entertainment
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.