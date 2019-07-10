Companies

All leading UK accountants fail the audit quality test

Grant Thornton and PwC have singled out to join KPMG for closer scrutiny, with EY, BDO, Deloitte and Mazars all missing the 90% requirement

10 July 2019 - 14:45 Huw Jones
Picture: 123RF/RON STIK
Picture: 123RF/RON STIK

London — All of Britain’s leading accounting firms have failed to hit quality targets set by their regulator for auditing company books for the second year in a row, with Grant Thornton and PwC singled out to join KPMG under tougher supervision.

The damning review from the UK Financial Reporting Council (FRC) will pile pressure on the government to implement a proposed sector shake-up prompted by corporate failures at builder Carillion, retailer BHS, and an accounting scandal at café chain Patisserie Valerie.

The FRC said EY, KPMG, Deloitte and PwC, known as the Big Four, and BDO, Grant Thornton and Mazars from the next tier down, all failed to hit a target that 90% of audits reviewed by the regulator were good or required only limited improvements.

Only 75% of the sample of audits from among Britain’s 350 top listed companies for the year ending December 2017 met the 90% target overall as accountants failed to challenge information clients gave to them, the FRC said.

There was no overall improvement on last year’s findings when all audits reviewed failed to meet the 90% target. “At a time when the future of the audit sector is under the microscope, the latest audit quality results are not acceptable,” said Stephen Haddrill, the FRC’s CEO.

Radical reform of the sector was proposed last December to rebuild public trust in auditing, including replacing the FRC, described by law makers as toothless, with a more powerful watchdog. Haddrill and his chair Win Bischoff are being replaced.

The bulk of the top 350 listed firms would have two auditors in a bid to improve audit quality, but this depends on Grant Thornton, BDO and Mazars winning the confidence of blue chip companies.

The timing of reform is unclear given it needs legislation to implement and parliament is focused on Britain’s protracted departure from the EU.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW), a professional accounting body, said auditing faces a “watershed moment” and the government should implement reform without delay. The new watchdog should apply “fresh thinking” to improving audit quality and not be constrained by targets and methods bequeathed to it by the FRC, the ICAEW said.

British business minister Greg Clark told a parliamentary committee last month there would be a public consultation on a “proportionate package of reforms” to improve audit quality and maintain Britain’s global status as a centre of audit expertise.

Failing to challenge management

The FRC said it found cases in all seven firms where auditors failed to challenge management sufficiently, a “recurring finding” for several years.

The watchdog said it would raise its target to 100% from 90% for reviews of audits starting from June 2019 financial statement year-ends as having any below-standard audits is unacceptable.

Only half of Grant Thornton’s sample audits were assessed as good, down from 75% in 2018, the FRC said. More than a quarter of its audits reviewed in the past five years needed significant improvement.

“The FRC has therefore increased its scrutiny of Grant Thornton,” the watchdog said. It will review a larger number of the firm’s audits in the coming year.

Both Grant Thornton, which audited Patisserie Valerie, and PwC, auditor of BHS, had already announced steps to bolster audit activities in anticipation of the FRC findings. Grant Thornton said the FRC report showed that the entire profession must improve the quality of its work and that Grant Thornton is no exception.

The deterioration from 84% to 65% in PwC’s results was also “unsatisfactory” and the FRC will “scrutinise closely” how PwC implements its improvement plan.

“While results at KPMG have improved, the firm remains subject to increased FRC scrutiny,” the watchdog said. This will continue until KPMG, which audited Carillion, has demonstrated a sustained improvement in audit quality.

The FRC said 84% of Deloitte’s audits met the required standard, up from 76% last year, with EY at 78%, up from 67% in 2018.

However, 40% of Mazars’ reviewed audits failed to meet the target, worse than in 2018, while 12.5% of BDO’s sample audits were below the acceptable standard, unchanged from last year.

Reuters

Is it tickets for UK's aspiring accountant-consultants?

PwC, EY, Deloitte and KPMG often provide lucrative consultancy work to the same businesses they audit, raising concern that accountants may not be ...
World
9 months ago

UK regulator’s proposals fall short of EU’s auditor rotation

British antitrust regulators say large companies should be required to put their auditing contract out to tender every five years in a move that ...
World
5 years ago

Deloitte to appear again before MG Rover hearing

Tribunal to assess whether firm failed to manage conflicts of interest in advice to MG Rover Group
World
5 years ago

Deloitte defends its African Bank auditing

Auditing watchdog Irba wants Deloitte to explain clean audit ahead of African Bank’s failure
Companies
11 hours ago

MAGDA WIERZYCKA: Almost half of JSE-accredited auditing firms fail watchdog’s standards

How can investors really assess a company when a ‘recurring quality deficiency’ pervades the profession?
Opinion
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

THE LEX COLUMN: Get cracking on auditors’ clean-up

Opinion / Columnists

THE LEX COLUMN: Big Four auditors: terms and endearment

Opinion / Editorials

Audit giants face fresh calls to be broken up, in UK MPs’ scathing Carillion ...

Companies

Irish firm buys bankrupt UK cafe chain Patisserie Valerie

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.