COMPANY COMMENT
Vukile should consider making Spain its home
With the Spanish economy fast rebounding, the property fund should go where the sun does shine
09 July 2019 - 17:40
Vukile Property Fund should consider making Spain its main investment destination and selling some SA assets.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.