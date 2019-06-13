State, Eskom and Sasol are on the hook for ‘Deadly Air’

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we focus on the environmental legal saga, aptly dubbed the “Deadly Air” case.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined on the line by Bobby Peek, executive director at groundWork, a nonprofit environmental justice service and developmental organisation.

Environmental activists have launched a lawsuit to force the government to reduce air pollution in the coal-rich Highveld, a landmark case that threatens to add R300bn to debt-saddled Eskom’s spending plans and also turns the spotlight on energy giant Sasol.

The case is being spearheaded by groundWork together with the Centre for Environmental Rights and Vukani Environmental Justice Movement In Action.

Peek says the country cannot continue to ignore such an important issue that is slowly causing irreversible damage to the health and welfare of many South Africans.

The discussion also looks at how decisions about SA’s coal energy production have had far-reaching consequences beyond the simple act of turning lights on and off.

Listen in to hear thoughts around these and other questions: