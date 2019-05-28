Airbus moves staff to help secure Hamburg jet output

Paris — Airbus is mobilising staff from outside Germany to assist with a tricky production ramp-up of A321 passenger jets at its plant in Hamburg, industry sources said.

The planemaker has faced a string of industrial problems at the plant, which is responsible for the in-demand A321 model, the largest member of the best-selling single-aisle A320 family.

Although single-aisle jets are increasingly standardised, manufacturing has been complicated by the fact that planes such as the 180-240-seat A321 are in demand for long-range trips of up to eight or nine hours as airlines test out new markets.

Such long trips require new multi-class cabins, compared with short- or medium-range trips for which the A321 was originally designed, and Hamburg is the Airbus factory responsible for handling this.

Airbus is moving workers from other locations to help in the industrial recovery and to prepare for higher production.

“There are staff shortages in Hamburg,” a person familiar with the matter said.

At the same time, Airbus is offering relocation to some of the 3,500 staff who face losing jobs as production of the A380 superjumbo ends in 2021.

“The A320 production generally, and especially in Hamburg, is ramping up,” an Airbus spokesperson said.

“A321 Head of Versions [the first edition of a new cabin design] are exclusively built in Hamburg. To address the above challenges, attention and resources are shifting to Hamburg.”

Hamburg has felt the brunt of a race to meet growing jet demand because it is introducing new versions of the A321 just as overall production is running faster than ever.

Production has, however, improved compared to 2019, the company’s new operations chief told reporters last week.

Airbus aims to increase production of single-aisle jets to 63 a month in 2021 from about 60 now and has been studying the possibility of 71 a month. Airbus says it will decide in the second half on any future output hikes.

Reuters