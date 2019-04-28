Saudi airline close to decision on Boeing MAX, says CEO

Dubai — Saudi Arabian budget airline Flyadeal’s decision on whether it goes ahead with an order for 30 Boeing 737 MAX jets is imminent, its CEO says.

The airline is reconsidering the order after two MAX jets fatally crashed in Ethiopia in March and in Indonesia in October.

“We’ve kept an open position in terms of which way we will go on fleet given the situation with the MAX,” Con Korfiatis said at the Arabian Travel Market exhibition in Dubai. “At the moment we still don’t have a decision but it is imminent.”

Flyadeal has ordered 30 Boeing 737 MAX 8s with purchasing options for 20 more in a deal Boeing said was worth $5.9bn at list prices.

The airline, owned by the government of Saudi Arabia through state carrier Saudia, has not finalised contractual terms and would be able to cancel the order if it wants to do so.

“It was effectively on the basis of n memorandum of understanding subject to final agreements. We haven’t signed final contracts,” Korfiatis said.

Flyadeal would order the Airbus A320neo, a comparative narrow-body jet it had considered when selecting the MAX, if it cancels the Boeing deal, he said.