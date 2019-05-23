Companies

Bob Collymore to stay on as Safaricom CEO till 2020

Collymore had apparently planned to step down in August for health reasons, but the state’s insistence that he be succeeded by a Kenyan has delayed this

23 May 2019 - 13:20 Duncan Miriri
Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore. Picture: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON
Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore. Picture: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON

Nairobi — The CEO of Safaricom, Bob Collymore, says he will stay on in his role for an extra year at Kenya's biggest telecoms operator.

"I'm here until the year 2020," Collymore told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting on Thursday. He was due to step down in August.

"I kind of owed the company … and the board and I agreed we will stretch that for a year."

Two company sources said late in April that Collymore had planned to step down in August for health reasons, but the government's insistence he should be succeeded by a Kenyan had delayed the announcement of a replacement.

Collymore has helped to build Safaricom into East Africa's most profitable company, thanks to the popular mobile money transfer service M-Pesa and a growing customer base.

Safaricom is 35% owned by Vodacom and controls about 62% of Kenya's mobile market, with more than 30-million subscribers. Britain's Vodafone has a 5% stake and the Kenyan government 35%.

Safaricom's core earnings for the financial year that ended in March rose 13.1% to 89.6-billion shillings ($887m), driven by growth in its M-Pesa digital financial business.

Reuters

Vodacom sees more pain from data pricing pressure

Ebitda from SA declined as data prices were reduced and because of costs linked to a BEE deal
Companies
1 week ago

Vodacom full-year net profit inches lower

Earnings before ebitda from SA declined 1.3% to R27.7bn as data prices were reduced and because of costs linked to a BEE deal
Companies
1 week ago

Safaricom CEO to leave as row erupts over successor

Bob Collymore, who helped to build Safaricom into East Africa's most profitable company, is said to be leaving due to poor health
Companies
3 weeks ago

Kenya’s Safaricom loses market share for fifth straight quarter

The firm, part-owned by SA’s Vodacom has lost market share as opposition leader Raila Odinga called for consumers to boycott it
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.