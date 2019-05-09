Chevron abandons its Anadarko deal after a month of bidding

Houston — Chevron is abandoning its $33bn offer for oil driller Anadarko Petroleum, the culmination of a month-long bidding war in which Occidental Petroleum prevailed over a rival five times its size.

The most ambitious foray of Chevron CEO Mike Wirth’s tenure ended on Thursday after the world’s third-largest oil explorer by market value elected not to sweeten an offer that fell out of favour with Anadarko directors. Chevron said it will collect a $1bn termination fee and plans to increase its share buybacks by 25%.

“Winning in any environment doesn’t mean winning at any cost. Cost and capital discipline always matter, and we will not dilute our returns or erode value for our shareholders for the sake of doing a deal,” Wirth said.

Chevron’s departure leaves Occidental free to proceed with its $38bn takeover of Anadarko that will double the acquirer’s daily output to the equivalent of more than 1.3-million barrels, on par with oil cartel Opec members Angola or Libya. The outcome also vindicates Occidental CEO Vicki Hollub, whose opening appeals to Anadarko were pilloried by prominent investors and analysts as an overreach.

Chevron is entitled to a $1bn break-up fee under the terms of the April 12 agreement that was initially embraced by Anadarko’s board.

More cash

Since the bidding war erupted publicly last month, Occidental’s smaller size and financial resources compared to Chevron handicapped its pursuit of Anadarko. Houston-based Occidental’s stock was seen as a less-robust currency than Chevron’s, a defect Hollub cured by lining up support from Warren Buffett and Total, and upping the cash portion of her bid to 78% from 50%.

On May 6, Anadarko dropped its resistance to Hollub’s entreaties and blessed her offer as “superior” to Chevron’s.

For Chevron’s Wirth, the focus now shifts to what to do with the company’s $74bn pile of cash and unused shares. One of the key attractions of Anadarko was its presence in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico, which has evolved into the world’s most prolific oil field. Replete with oil-exploration companies, the region may represent Chevron’s richest hunting ground.

Chevron rose 3.8% to $122 a share at 8.28am in New York in pre-market trading. Occidental fell 4.1%, while Anadarko dropped 2.4%.

Bloomberg