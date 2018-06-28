Anadarko to make final investment decision on building LNG export terminal in Mozambique

On Wednesday, US oil and gas producer Anadarko Petroleum said it expects to make a final investment decision in the first half of 2019 on whether to build the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal in Mozambique.

Mitchell Ingram, Anadarko’s executive vice-president, international, deep water and exploration, said at the World Gas Conference in Washington, DC, that it was ready to move forward with the Mozambique project after lining up enough customers for the LNG.

Ingram said the company was in the process of making the sales agreements binding and ramping up financing for the project. "Once we complete that, we will be ready to make a final investment decision in the first half of 2019."

He spoke a couple of weeks after Anadarko and its partners in the Mozambique project signed sales agreements with units of Tokyo Gas and Centrica. That deal with the Japanese and UK energy companies calls for the delivery of 2.6-million tonnes per annum (MTPA) from the start-up of production in Mozambique until the early 2040s.

Other firms lined up to buy gas from the project include units of Électricité de France, Japanese utility Tohoku Electric Power, and Thailand’s state-run PTT. Anadarko’s partners in the project include units of Mitsui & Co of Japan and ONGC Videsh of India, among others.