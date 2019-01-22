Payday lending complaints surge in Britain, says watchdog

London — Complaints about payday lenders in Britain have rocketed as concerns about the solvency of firms and lax lending practices in the sector persist, a UK financial watchdog said on Tuesday.

Payday lending, where often vulnerable people borrow small amounts for just days or weeks, has been criticised for charging very high interest rates and trapping borrowers for months.

Caroline Wayman, CEO of the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS), said the state watchdog typically deals with about 100,000 complaints annually that financial firms have not been able to resolve on their own with customers.

“We have seen quite significant increases in demand for our services. Short-term lending has been particularly acute,” Wayman told parliament’s treasury select committee.

FOS had forecast about 20,000 short-term lending complaint cases in its current financial year, but now expects at least 50,000, compared with about 2,000 annually in recent years.

It would be even higher had payday sector leader Wonga not gone into administration in 2018, Wayman said.

There were examples of multiple borrowings by the same customers, raising concerns about how the money was lent and affordability, Wayman added.

Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority, which oversees FOS, has capped the amount of interest payday lenders can charge, leading to shrinkage in the sector. It has also asked payday lenders to take heed of how FOS has been handling complaints so that fewer reach the watchdog in future.

Wayman said it is unclear how long the surge in short-term lending complaints would last.

“Some of the payday lenders are having difficulties in terms of their own solvency,” Wayman said.

Once Wonga went into administration, with a loss of £66.5m ($85.88m) in its most recent accounts, FOS could not take on new complaints about the company.

Wonga collapsed in August 2018 after scrutiny of its practices led to a cap on interest on payday loans.

The surge comes just weeks before FOS is due to expand its remit to take on complaints from potentially 210,000 more small companies on April 1.