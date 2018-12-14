Companies

LVMH moves into travel by buying Belmond for $2.6bn

Consumers with cash to spare are moving towards trips, health clubs, restaurants and entertainment, as interest in shopping malls dwindles

14 December 2018 - 13:35 Robert Williams and Jeff Sutherland
Bernard Arnault, chair and CEO of luxury goods group LVMH, poses after a news conference in this file photo taken in Paris, France, on April 25 2017. Picture: REUTERS/STÉPHANE MAHÉ
Bernard Arnault, chair and CEO of luxury goods group LVMH, poses after a news conference in this file photo taken in Paris, France, on April 25 2017. Picture: REUTERS/STÉPHANE MAHÉ

Paris/Tokyo— LVMH is making a $2.6bn bet that the same consumers who can spend $1,000 on a Louis Vuitton bag will splash out for a $2,000-a-night hotel on Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

The French luxury giant agreed to buy Belmond, owner of New York’s ‘21’ Club and high-end resorts around the world. The transaction is LVMH’s largest since taking full control of Christian Dior for more than $7bn last year and pushes the company further into services amid rising concern about the sustainability of the Chinese demand that’s driven fashion industry growth.

LVMH agreed to pay $25 a share in cash for London-based Belmond, a 42% premium over its closing price in the US on Thursday. The Paris-based company’s shares fell as much as 3.1% early on Friday.

The acquisition is one of LVMH founder Bernard Arnault’s biggest, rivaling the purchases of Bulgari and Loro Piana. It comes as consumers shift spending towards trips, health clubs, restaurants and entertainment, and interest in shopping malls dwindles.

The company’s shares are down 18% since September on concern that Chinese buyers, who account for about a third of industry sales and a majority of growth, don’t have room in their closets for more leather goods and fashions. Luxury-industry revenue is likely to grow 5% in 2019, slowing from a rate of more than 10% this year, according to analysts at Goldman Sachs.

The acquisition addresses another challenge facing LVMH and rivals Kering and Richemont: they’ve snapped up so many of the world’s leading brands that there are few prominent leather and couture labels left to buy. The Louis Vuitton owner, formed through a merger with Champagne and Cognac maker Moët Hennessy, has already expanded into perfume, watches, jewellery and cosmetics retail. Prominent remaining independents, such as Chanel and Hermès, have shown little inclination to sell.

The deal will expand the French company’s high-end hospitality offerings. LVMH formed a hotel management group in 2010 to oversee its operations in the sector, which include properties under the Cheval Blanc name in locations such as the Courchevel ski resort in the French Alps. LVMH’s Bulgari jewellery brand has six hotels, including one in Shanghai that opened in July. It plans to open hotels in Moscow, Paris and Tokyo in the next four years.

Aside from the deal for the rest of Christian Dior, which LVMH already controlled, the French conglomerate has been relatively quiet on the mergers-and-acquisitions front since buying German suitcase maker Rimowa in 2016.

‘21’ Club

Belmond, which used to be known as Orient-Express Hotels, owns or has stakes in more than 30 high-end hotels around the world, from St Petersburg to Anguilla in the Caribbean. In addition to the ‘21’ Club power restaurant in Manhattan, its stable of luxury properties includes a cruise line in France, a London-to-Venice train line and safari camps in Botswana.

The agreement ends a four-month sale process as the company has sought to take advantage of a strong hospitality market. The company said in August it hired Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase for a strategic review. Analysts speculated a sale could involve breaking up the company’s assets, since its properties could be of value as trophies for ultra-wealthy investors,  including sultans and oligarchs.

The company’s shares have soared 58% since August 8, at one point reaching their highest level since 2008. They closed at $17.65 in New York trading on Thursday.

LVMH is a surprise winner for Belmond. Among those weighing an offer for all or part of the company were KSL Capital Partners, Blackstone Group, KKR & Co, and Ashkenazy Acquisition, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg in October.

Bloomberg 

Going online boosts Richemont’s sales but not its profit

More than half of the group’s sales and 90% of its operating profit came from its jewellery maisons
Companies
1 month ago

Hermes plans outlets in China as luxury sales soar

Another quarter of record sales for fashion house Hermes
Companies
1 month ago

Michael Kors ‘to take over Versace’, but family will keep role, says insiders

The deal comes as budding luxury conglomerates are trying to make inroads into an industry still dominated by major European players
Companies
2 months ago

Tighter customs checks in China hit sales of luxury goods from LVMH to Shiseido

Many Chinese do the bulk of their high-end shopping during visits to Tokyo, Hong Kong and Paris
Companies
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Resilient: only FSCA can end uncertainty
Companies / Property
2.
Investors reject pay policy of Burger King ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
How Eskom hopes to get ahead of coal supply crunch
Companies / Energy
4.
Aspen could sell portfolio for R1.9bn
Companies / Healthcare
5.
Orion eyes tie-up with Vedanta smelter
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Chanel sheds crocodile and snake skin
Companies

Richemont feels the pain as China contains appetite for luxury
Business

Nike and LVMH more lenient about China’s knock-offs than Trump
Companies

LVMH shares tumble on looming drop in Chinese demand
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.