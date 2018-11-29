Companies

Bayer sells assets and cuts jobs as it takes impairment charge

CEO is under pressure to boost share price, dragged lower by concern over lawsuits due to alleged cancer-causing Monsanto weedkiller Roundup

29 November 2018 - 19:01 Reuters
Werner Baumann. Picture: REUTERS
Werner Baumann. Picture: REUTERS

Bayer, the German drugmaker that bought US seed company Monsanto, on Thursday announced the sale of a number of businesses, job cuts affecting 10% of its staff and €3.3bn in impairments.

CE Werner Baumann is under pressure to boost Bayer’s share price after a drop of more than 35% so far in 2018, dragged lower by concern over more than 9,000 lawsuits it faces over an alleged cancer-causing effect of Monsanto weed killer Roundup.

The group is looking into strategic options for product lines Coppertone for sunscreen and Dr Scholl’s for foot care, among the main brands of Merck & Co’s consumer health-care division it bought in 2014 for $14bn.

Bayer will also divest its animal health division, the fifth-biggest player in the industry, which analysts have said could fetch €6bn-€7bn.

It would seek a buyer for its 60% stake in German chemical production site services provider Currenta.

All three possible transactions were previously flagged by Reuters reports.

Under a cost-cutting programme that will also target synergies expected from the $63bn acquisition of Monsanto, Bayer will cut about 12,000 of its 118,200 jobs worldwide.

At the Consumer Health and Pharmaceuticals divisions, Bayer will take about €3.3bn in impairments and write-offs in the fourth quarter.

Consumer Health brands acquired with the Merck & Co and Dihon businesses will account for €2.7bn of that, while about €600m in impairments and write-offs are due to a decision not to utilise a haemophilia drug factory in the German city of Wuppertal and to concentrate production in Berkeley, US.

Most read

1.
Nepi Rockcastle sheds R9bn as Viceroy claims ...
Companies / Property
2.
Karan Beef cashes in on exponential growth in ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture
3.
African Bank to take on Capitec
Companies / Financial Services
4.
KPMG SA can be saved, says chairman Wiseman Nkuhlu
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Woolworths pulls David Jones brand from SA stores
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Bayer to cut 12,000 jobs after Monsanto takeover
Companies / Industrials

US farming sector stockpiles Chinese chemicals before new tariffs hike
Companies / Land & Agriculture

Drugmakers eye their rivals in a scramble to market new macular disease ...
Life

Bayer sees an upside if US-China trade war leads to more maize output
Companies

WANDILE SIHLOBO: SA is high on the list in terms of food security in Africa
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.